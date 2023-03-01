Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 2,050,506 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,350,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050,506 shares during the quarter. Amcor accounts for 0.7% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.43% of Amcor worth $229,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the third quarter worth $143,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amcor by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amcor by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,990,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,311,000 after buying an additional 1,466,337 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 57,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 34,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 344,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 158,512 shares during the period. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amcor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Amcor Stock Performance

Amcor Dividend Announcement

AMCR remained flat at $11.14 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,306,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,260,581. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 68.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 478,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $5,886,300.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amcor news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $66,612.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares in the company, valued at $369,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 478,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $5,886,300.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 583,933 shares of company stock valued at $7,190,913 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.