Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,454,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 302,928 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.93% of STORE Capital worth $170,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STOR remained flat at $32.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $32.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.19.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STOR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

