Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 200,000 Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,313,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 2.23% of Cerevel Therapeutics worth $93,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

In related news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $1,497,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,487,000 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CERE traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.44. 368,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,901. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.86 and a twelve month high of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a current ratio of 12.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.79.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

