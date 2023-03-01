Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,574,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511,835 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $136,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,719,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,119,000 after purchasing an additional 368,921 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,884 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,295,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,008,000 after buying an additional 131,872 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,269,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,069,000 after acquiring an additional 45,056 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in American Electric Power by 8.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,251,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,180,000 after purchasing an additional 327,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cfra raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.58. 1,783,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,754,808. The firm has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.33. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $357,581.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,460.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,897 shares of company stock worth $5,723,900 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

