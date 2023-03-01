Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,038,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398,618 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.12% of United Parcel Service worth $167,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 39.4% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 90.4% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.94. 1,308,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,713,788. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $223.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. UBS Group set a $196.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.48.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

