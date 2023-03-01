Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 106,835 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,453 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 106,835 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $113,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,078,403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,532,686,000 after buying an additional 589,073 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $969,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,044 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,444 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,123,840 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $459,875,000 after purchasing an additional 190,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,800,616 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $401,682,000 after purchasing an additional 157,273 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PXD traded up $4.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,518,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $190.99 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.51 and a 200-day moving average of $236.50. The company has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $5.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 14.17%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PXD. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.11.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

