Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 30,490 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 30,490 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 3.22% of Wingstop worth $120,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Wingstop by 535.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Wingstop by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000.

Wingstop Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WING traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.28. The stock had a trading volume of 208,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,546. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $193.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.61.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.96 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.82.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Featured Stories

