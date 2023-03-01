Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 352,359 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,643,872 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 352,359 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.09% of Walt Disney worth $155,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE DIS traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $98.62. 5,290,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,168,905. The company has a market cap of $180.16 billion, a PE ratio of 54.30, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $148.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.43 and a 200-day moving average of $101.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,132 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

