Fermata Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,347 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $139.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,277,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,243. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.63. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The stock has a market cap of $98.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.