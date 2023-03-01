Fernbridge Capital Management LP Has $7.20 Million Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,533 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software accounts for about 1.0% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fernbridge Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $7,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at $463,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $563,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTWO traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,043. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $162.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of -48.51, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.86.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

