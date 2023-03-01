Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 1,553.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,034 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services comprises approximately 0.6% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $9,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIS. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:FIS traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,876,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,994,753. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.53 and a twelve month high of $106.65. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.66%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

