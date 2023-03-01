Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at $572,490,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 580.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,405,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $181,816,000 after buying an additional 2,052,313 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,668,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $794,647,000 after buying an additional 1,380,495 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $923,754,000 after buying an additional 1,311,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 63.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,331,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $251,727,000 after buying an additional 1,295,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,755,831. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $106.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.66%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.