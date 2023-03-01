Fiduciary Group LLC Raises Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 35.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 18,891 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Altria Group by 36.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 34,055 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 33,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 18.5% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

MO stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.13. 3,594,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,372,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.24. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 283.14%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

