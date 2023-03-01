Fiduciary Group LLC Raises Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,069 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 241.5% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,458,000 after buying an additional 66,919 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the third quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.2% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 130.8% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.41.

Boeing Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BA stock traded up $1.57 on Wednesday, reaching $203.12. 1,856,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,363,148. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.43. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($7.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

