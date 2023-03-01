Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 238 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Fiduciary Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 986.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $70,868.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,230.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,025.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $70,868.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,230.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,698,348 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.8 %

OTIS traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.26. 821,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,052. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.07. The stock has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.95. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

