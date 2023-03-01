Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP) Short Interest Down 79.1% in February

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 79.1% from the January 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITBP stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.47. 18,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,594. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.22.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

