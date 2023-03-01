Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP) Short Interest Down 79.1% in February

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 79.1% from the January 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance
FITBP stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.47. 18,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,594. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.22.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITBP)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.