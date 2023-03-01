FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.53 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.
FIGS Trading Down 25.1 %
FIGS stock traded down $2.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.90. 11,438,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,450,135. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average is $8.47. FIGS has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 1.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FIGS
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in FIGS by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000.
About FIGS
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.
