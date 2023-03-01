Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 63 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $907,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 88,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.64. 201,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,767. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $243.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.74.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

