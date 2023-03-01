Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $169.78. The stock had a trading volume of 185,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.29. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $181.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.