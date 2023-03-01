Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 13.4% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.41.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $262.69. The stock had a trading volume of 873,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,007. The firm has a market cap of $192.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $267.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

