Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,988 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Home Depot by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.45.

Shares of HD traded down $5.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $290.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,630,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503,670. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $317.84 and a 200 day moving average of $305.79. The company has a market cap of $297.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.56%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

