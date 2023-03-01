Financial Architects Inc Acquires New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $363.27. 2,144,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,733,703. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $424.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $365.24 and its 200 day moving average is $360.42. The firm has a market cap of $271.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

