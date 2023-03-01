Financial Architects Inc Acquires New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $363.27. 2,144,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,733,703. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $424.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $365.24 and its 200 day moving average is $360.42. The firm has a market cap of $271.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.