Financial Architects Inc Buys New Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 25,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,947,000 after purchasing an additional 315,356 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 76,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 19,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.2% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,844,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,576,381. The company has a market capitalization of $138.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $91.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.