Financial Architects Inc Buys Shares of 11,604 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 990.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 112.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of PEG stock traded down $1.74 on Wednesday, reaching $58.69. 1,101,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,189,284. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.93.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEG. StockNews.com raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile



Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

