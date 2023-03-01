Financial Architects Inc Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,794,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,336,000 after purchasing an additional 79,236 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,171,000 after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.64. 201,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,767. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.74. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $243.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

