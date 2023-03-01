Financial Architects Inc Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $262.01. 27,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,392. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $213.47 and a 52 week high of $298.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.45.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

