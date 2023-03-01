Financial Architects Inc Takes $1.30 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 14.7% in the third quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $157.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.33.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,085,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,899,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.24. The company has a market capitalization of $323.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.