Finning International (TSE:FTT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.26

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$31.26 and traded as high as C$34.76. Finning International shares last traded at C$34.20, with a volume of 293,076 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial lowered Finning International from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Finning International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.14.

Get Finning International alerts:

Finning International Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.60. The stock has a market cap of C$5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.32.

Finning International Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Finning International’s payout ratio is 29.56%.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 1,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.09, for a total transaction of C$40,122.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,715.57. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Finning International

(Get Rating)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.