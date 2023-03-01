First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Lowers Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. cut its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,374 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total value of $4,103,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,214,595.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

Several analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Edward Jones downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.80.

Shares of MSI traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.12. 183,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,334. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $275.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.80.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.