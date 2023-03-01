First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Sells 346 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,927,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,950,742. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $139.86.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.25.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

