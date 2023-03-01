First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Takes Position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $409,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 76.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 26,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $400,000.
Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PXI traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.19. 27,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,889. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.68 and its 200 day moving average is $44.58. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a one year low of $33.65 and a one year high of $53.05.
Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Profile
PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (PXI)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.