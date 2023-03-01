First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Takes Position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $409,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 76.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 26,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $400,000.

Get Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PXI traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.19. 27,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,889. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.68 and its 200 day moving average is $44.58. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a one year low of $33.65 and a one year high of $53.05.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.598 per share. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.