First Manhattan Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 316,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,691 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $23,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.7% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.3% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Edward Jones raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.07.

ATVI traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.86. 2,456,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,404,576. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $81.83. The company has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

