First Manhattan Co. Increases Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 752,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 81,069 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 0.7% of First Manhattan Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $161,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $392,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $1,879,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,764,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 363,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,886,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Tower Stock Down 2.5 %

In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $371,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,685.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $371,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,685.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMT traded down $4.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.14. 1,466,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,867. The company has a market cap of $89.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.55. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.30 and its 200-day moving average is $221.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.50%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.