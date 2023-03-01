First Manhattan Co. Sells 3,091 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $51,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,218,240,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 44.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,961 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 946.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,141,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $484,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650,159 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Walt Disney by 659.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $308,902,000 after buying an additional 1,955,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 55.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,420,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $511,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,870 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.44 on Wednesday, reaching $98.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,488,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,148,945. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $148.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.58. The company has a market cap of $179.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.30, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Macquarie raised their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,132. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.