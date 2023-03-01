First Manhattan Co. Sells 50,057 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,494,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,057 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.0% of First Manhattan Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First Manhattan Co. owned 0.06% of Johnson & Johnson worth $244,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the third quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.08. 3,947,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,225,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $151.91 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.11.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.73.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Stories

