First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

First Merchants has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. First Merchants has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Merchants to earn $4.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Shares of First Merchants stock opened at $40.92 on Wednesday. First Merchants has a twelve month low of $34.07 and a twelve month high of $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.71.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRME. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James cut First Merchants from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

