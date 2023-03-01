First National Bank of Omaha Acquires 2,626 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,596 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Target were worth $8,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Target by 566.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759,168 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Target by 122,068.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,982 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after buying an additional 953,518 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of Target by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,285,000 after buying an additional 725,396 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Target by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,044,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $154,954,000 after buying an additional 660,229 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.34.

NYSE TGT traded down $7.25 on Wednesday, reaching $161.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,700,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,481. The firm has a market cap of $74.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.18%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

