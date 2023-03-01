First National Bank of Omaha Decreases Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,502 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology accounts for approximately 1.0% of First National Bank of Omaha’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $15,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,665,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,751,000 after buying an additional 1,123,669 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 98.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,624 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.7% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,720,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,085,000 after buying an additional 664,472 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $35,477,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 101.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,100,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,929,000 after buying an additional 554,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,801,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.12. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $87.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.358 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

