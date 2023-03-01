First National Bank of Omaha Has $12.48 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 0.8% of First National Bank of Omaha’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medtronic Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $82.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,548,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,370,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $109.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.30. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

