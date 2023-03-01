First National Bank of Omaha Has $8.56 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,792 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,786 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,307,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,606,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $294,500,000 after purchasing an additional 912,008 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 867,586 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on QCOM. KeyCorp raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,859,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,851,431. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.14. The stock has a market cap of $138.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $170.82.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,553 shares of company stock worth $7,175,206 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

