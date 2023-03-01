First National Bank of Omaha Sells 3,586 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,256 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $11,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $1,000,000. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,821 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 40.4% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 20,856 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 301.3% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Argus raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research lowered ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.24.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.30. 3,141,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,398,304. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.67 and a 200 day moving average of $116.11. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

