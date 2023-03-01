First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Sells 27,200 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP lessened its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 87.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27,200 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises about 1.2% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY traded down $12.91 on Wednesday, hitting $817.19. 258,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,838. The company has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $824.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $787.91. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $873.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ORLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $820.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $859.60.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

