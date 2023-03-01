First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. First Solar updated its FY23 guidance to $7.00-8.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $7.00-$8.00 EPS.

First Solar Stock Up 15.7 %

Shares of FSLR stock traded up $26.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $195.77. 10,652,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,801. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.96. First Solar has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $196.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their price objective on First Solar from $123.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on First Solar from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.58.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 680.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,233 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

