First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Rating Lowered by Evercore ISI

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $150.00 price target on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $157.00. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 21.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on First Solar from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.42.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ FSLR traded up $21.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,340,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,955. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.30 and a beta of 1.36. First Solar has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $191.22.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that First Solar will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 370.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 214.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.