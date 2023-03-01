First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund stock opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $8.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAM. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 24,155 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

