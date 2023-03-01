First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund stock opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $8.22.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
