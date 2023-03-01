First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Short Interest Update

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 344.4% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:FAM traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.88. The stock had a trading volume of 12,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,188. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $7.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.85.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
