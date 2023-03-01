First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Short Interest Update

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 344.4% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FAM traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.88. The stock had a trading volume of 12,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,188. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $7.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.85.

Get First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund alerts:

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund

About First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 474,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 28,022 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 207,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 649.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 24,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 20,798 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.