First Trust Advisors LP Buys 781,505 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,919,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781,505 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 0.4% of First Trust Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of United Parcel Service worth $310,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $183.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,044. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.83 and a 200 day moving average of $179.88. The company has a market cap of $158.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $223.97.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $196.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. BNP Paribas lowered United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.48.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

