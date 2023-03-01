First Trust Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,257,906 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,007 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 2.00% of Splunk worth $244,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 7,606.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,369,626 shares of the software company’s stock worth $102,996,000 after buying an additional 1,351,853 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,086 shares of the software company’s stock worth $243,096,000 after buying an additional 1,117,545 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 984.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 818,324 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,389,000 after buying an additional 742,850 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after buying an additional 628,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Splunk by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,924,085 shares of the software company’s stock worth $435,585,000 after buying an additional 566,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Splunk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Splunk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Splunk from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Splunk to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Splunk Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ SPLK traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,351,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,001. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $150.79. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.68.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $929.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Splunk

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $88,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,835,847.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Splunk

(Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.