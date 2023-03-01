First Trust Advisors LP Has $260.62 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,228,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 60,598 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.45% of General Dynamics worth $260,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 294.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 791.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen upped their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD stock traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $227.29. 480,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $207.42 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The stock has a market cap of $62.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.62 and a 200 day moving average of $238.04.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

