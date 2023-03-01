First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,902,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,440,278 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.72% of Allstate worth $236,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.31.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL traded down $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,716. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.56. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $111.85 and a 1 year high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.92%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

